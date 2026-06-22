Stir over child 'abuse' at elderly home run by congregation in Kerala's Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA: Tension prevailed in Omalloor on Sunday as BJP workers staged a protest in front of the Elohim Worship Centre, following allegations of child abuse at an elderly care home run by the religious congregation. The protest came amid mounting scrutiny of the institution by the social justice department and police.

The situation escalated when scores of worshippers arrived to attend Sunday service. As protesters blocked their entry, the worshippers asserted their constitutional right to freedom of worship. They maintained that if any individual had committed wrongdoing, the matter should be dealt with through legal procedures rather than by disrupting a religious service.

With neither side willing to relent, sloganeering ensued and the situation briefly threatened to spiral into a confrontation. Police personnel intervened and escorted worshippers into the prayer hall. Minor scuffles were reported after some protesters entered the compound, prompting further police action to restore order.

The controversy began when the old-age home run by congregation leader Binu Vazhamuttom allegedly lured teenage children with promises of education and secure accommodation and subjected them into labour and physical abuse. Police are probing the circumstances under which the children were admitted to the facility.