A ‘Perumthachan’ in pursuit of preserving Kerala’s royal craft

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Deeply rooted in Kerala’s architectural heritage, the ‘Nettur petti’ — historically also known as ‘amada petti’ or ‘chella petti’ — is a traditional, temple-roof-inspired wooden casket once used by royalty and aristocrats to guard their treasures. Long celebrated as an iconic symbol of Kerala’s craftsmanship, this legendary craft faced near-extinction in the 20th century with the rise of modern, sleek cupboards and brass-trimmed lockers.
Enter V V Suresh Kumar, a 54-year-old master craftsman from Chacka, Thiruvananthapuram, who has anchored his destiny to the revival of this dying artform. Suresh, who is the first recipient of the state award for the best handicraft worker, has transformed a fading antique into a globally coveted emblem of luxury and heritage.
To witness a Nettur Petti being built is to watch a mathematical symphony. Adhering strictly to ‘thachu sastram,’ the boxes are shaped seamlessly. What truly distinguishes Suresh’s authentic creations from mass-produced factory knock-offs is the uncompromising attention to detail. “Unlike cheap duplicates, a genuine handcrafted Nettur petti possesses substantial weight and structural integrity born of true manual dedication,” explains Suresh.
His precision evokes the legendary genius of Perumthachan himself. His mastery extends well beyond ornament boxes. Working exclusively by hand with seasoned jackfruit, rosewood, teak and mahogany, Suresh breathes fresh life into traditional containers like the kathakali petti, kalpetti and cheppu. His craftsmanship has also earned him commissions from temples across Kerala to craft sacred objects, including the thiruvabharana petti and the nirapara.
A legacy carved in timber & time
“My father was the pioneer who first presented the Nettur petti and the kathakali box to institutions like Kairali and SMSM – the Government Handicraft Emporium,” Suresh reflects.
In the 1960s and ‘70s, it was Vishwanathan Achari who collaborated with the Kerala government to establish training programmes, pulling the Nettur petti back from the precipice of extinction.
For Suresh, a commerce graduate, the allure of the chisel proved far more powerful than a corporate desk. Honouring a hereditary legacy that began with his grandfather, Suresh has dedicated 40 years to the craft. Today, he works alongside his close-knit family team at their home workshop.
The brilliance of Suresh’s craftsmanship has also landed him international renown. In 2014, he was formally commissioned to craft the ornamental reliquaries used to carry the relics of Saint Kuriakose Elias Chavara and Saint Euphrasia Eluvathingal to Rome.
These beautifully designed glass-and-wood cases were presented to Pope Francis at the Vatican during the canonisation ceremony, standing out as a proud testament to Kerala’s artistic genius on the global stage.
Suresh’s workshop has become the premier destination for gifting dignitaries and celebrities. When the king and queen of Bhutan visited Kerala as state guests, Suresh crafted an authentic piece for the royal couple through the SMSM Institute. Recently, his handcrafted ivory-shaded box placed at Vellar Craft Village studio was presented to India’s President Droupadi Murmu.
The allure of his craftsmanship also extends into sports and cinema, with icons like cricket maestro Sachin Tendulkar, badminton legend Prakash Padukone and cricketer Sanju Samson receiving his custom boxes. Actor Mohanlal counts himself among Suresh’s passionate admirers.
Back into drawing rooms
There was a dark period when decaying tharavads were dismantled and priceless family heirlooms were discarded. Today, Suresh single-handedly orchestrates their triumphant homecoming. “Our biggest accomplishment has been in taking these pieces into the modern drawing room,” says Suresh.
Yet, to truly preserve this art from extinction, recognition and appreciation for young artisans is vital. Supported by digital media and his outlet at the Vellar Craft Village, Suresh stands as a living bridge between Kerala’s opulent past and its future.
Dharanika J