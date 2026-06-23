A ‘Perumthachan’ in pursuit of preserving Kerala’s royal craft

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Deeply rooted in Kerala’s architectural heritage, the ‘Nettur petti’ — historically also known as ‘amada petti’ or ‘chella petti’ — is a traditional, temple-roof-inspired wooden casket once used by royalty and aristocrats to guard their treasures. Long celebrated as an iconic symbol of Kerala’s craftsmanship, this legendary craft faced near-extinction in the 20th century with the rise of modern, sleek cupboards and brass-trimmed lockers.

Enter V V Suresh Kumar, a 54-year-old master craftsman from Chacka, Thiruvananthapuram, who has anchored his destiny to the revival of this dying artform. Suresh, who is the first recipient of the state award for the best handicraft worker, has transformed a fading antique into a globally coveted emblem of luxury and heritage.

To witness a Nettur Petti being built is to watch a mathematical symphony. Adhering strictly to ‘thachu sastram,’ the boxes are shaped seamlessly. What truly distinguishes Suresh’s authentic creations from mass-produced factory knock-offs is the uncompromising attention to detail. “Unlike cheap duplicates, a genuine handcrafted Nettur petti possesses substantial weight and structural integrity born of true manual dedication,” explains Suresh.

His precision evokes the legendary genius of Perumthachan himself. His mastery extends well beyond ornament boxes. Working exclusively by hand with seasoned jackfruit, rosewood, teak and mahogany, Suresh breathes fresh life into traditional containers like the kathakali petti, kalpetti and cheppu. His craftsmanship has also earned him commissions from temples across Kerala to craft sacred objects, including the thiruvabharana petti and the nirapara.