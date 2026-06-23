CMRL-Exalogic probe gathers pace as ED questions former finance chief, summons Veena

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday intensified its probe into the CMRL-Exalogic case involving Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd. (CMRL) and T Veena, daughter of former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, by questioning former CMRL chief financial officer and current chief general manager K S Suresh Kumar.

Sources said the agency is examining financial transactions between CMRL, Veena’s firm Exalogic Solutions, and other entities as part of its ongoing money laundering investigation. The questioning of Suresh Kumar is expected to provide investigators with crucial insights into the company’s financial dealings and transactions that are under scrutiny.

The ED is also likely to question CMRL’s finance manager and a senior clerk in the coming days. Officials believe statements and documents collected from company personnel could help establish the nature of the transactions between CMRL, Exalogic and associated entities.

Meanwhile, the agency has issued a fresh notice to Veena, asking her to appear for another round of questioning at its Kochi office on June 29. She was earlier questioned by the ED for around eight hours on June 17.

Officials indicated that the questioning of key company personnel will continue in the coming days as the agency seeks to gather further evidence and trace the flow of funds connected to the case. Sources said information gathered from the latest round of questioning is likely to be crucial for her next examination.