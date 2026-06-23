Cracks within Congress over Kerala CM Satheesan's budget proposals on liquor, mining

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Barely days after presenting its maiden budget, the V D Satheesan government is facing mounting pressure to roll back two controversial proposals.

After veteran Congress leader V M Sudheeran opposed the proposal for a lower tax on low-alcohol beverages and to allow private participation in mineral sand mining, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal signalled the party high command’s unease over the controversy.

Widely regarded as Satheesan’s mentor, Sudheeran was a key backer in the former’s bid for the chief minister’s post. Moreover, the Satheesan-Sudheeran axis was seen as a formidable force in the state’s political landscape.

Congress leaders say Sudheeran’s intervention was inevitable given his long-standing reservations on both issues. He is also understood to be unhappy with the government’s handling of certain matters.

“The immediate trigger appears to be the poor response to Sudheeran’s demand for an inquiry into the suicide of former SNDP Yogam leader K K Mahesan, which was aimed at Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan,” a senior Congress leader said.

“His opposition to the chief minister’s flagship proposals reflects a growing unease within the party.”