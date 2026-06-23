Former Kerala bureaucrat Mohammed Hanish tenders unconditional apology before Kerala HC

KOCHI: Former principal secretary, industries (cashew), Mohammed Hanish, on Monday appeared before the High Court and tendered an unconditional apology in contempt proceedings against him for allegedly failing to comply with court directives in a corruption case involving the Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC).

The contempt petition was filed by Kadakampally Manoj alleging that Hanish failed to reconsider prosecution sanction despite the court directing him to do so after finding prima facie material against former KSCDC officials.

At an earlier hearing, Justice A Badharudeen had questioned Hanish over his repeated refusal to grant sanction despite clear judicial directives. The judge asked whether he was capable of understanding the court orders and judgments and why he failed to act in accordance with them. The judge had observed that he repeatedly neglected the court’s orders.

Though the court granted Hanish two more opportunities to reconsider the matter in line with its directions, he allegedly issued orders refusing sanction. Following this, the HC asked to appear before it personally. Though Hanish challenged the order before a division bench, his plea was dismissed.

On Monday, the HC noted that Hanish filed an affidavit tendering his unconditional apology in the contempt proceedings and had appeared in person before the bench.