Guruvayur temple hundi collection reaches Rs 8.5 crore

GURUVAYUR: The counting of offerings in the hundi (donation box) at Guruvayur temple for June was completed yesterday evening, recording a collection of more than Rs 8.5 crore.

According to figures released by the temple authorities, the total amount received through the hundi was Rs 8,50,00,661.

Apart from cash contributions, devotees also offered a notable quantity of gold and silver. During the counting process, officials recorded 1kg 843g and 600mg of gold and 9kg and 800g of silver.

The hundi collection also included demonetised currency notes. Officials stated that the count included 15 notes of Rs 2,000, 14 notes of discontinued the Rs 1,000 denomination, and 60 notes of Rs 500 denomination.

The responsibility for conducting the hundi counting was assigned to the Canara Bank Guruvayur branch. Meanwhile, the temple also received significant revenue through its electronic hundi facilities.

Adoption of digital donation

Temple sources noted that the growing revenue through e-hundi platforms reflects the increasing adoption of digital donation methods by devotees alongside traditional hundi offerings.