How Kochi refinery helped Kerala tide over LPG crisis

KOCHI: Not a single LPG tanker has docked at Kochi port since the escalation of the West Asia conflict. How did Kerala then manage to tide over the cooking gas shortage during the past three months? While the shortage of LPG for commercial use forced many eateries to shut down, and the state witnessed protests, the supply of LPG for domestic use remained unaffected. The answer lies with BPCL Kochi Refinery, which stepped in to support the state during the crisis.

The Kochi refinery, located at Ambalamugal, which normally supplies around 3,500 tonnes of LPG per day, decided to shut down its Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical Project (PDPP) plant that produces niche petrochemicals and instead increased the production of LPG to 4,700 tonnes a day. As the refinery started supplying LPG to entire Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) was able to divert its stock to other parts of the country.

“The West Asia conflict had landed the country in a crisis as LPG imports declined by around 50%. Having received a directive from the Centre to increase LPG production, we maximised the severity of our units and stopped the operations of the PDPP plant for conversion and diversion of propylene for the production of LPG. The production of LPG at the refinery increased by 35% from 3,500 tonnes to 4,700 tonnes a day,” BPCL Kochi Refinery executive director Chacko M Jose told the TNIE.