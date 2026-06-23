Kerala assembly sees uproar over alleged contaminated water used in police water cannons

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The quality of water used by the police in water cannons triggered a heated debate in the assembly. The issue was raised by the opposition regarding an assembly march organised by the AISF and AIYF protesting the government’s implementation of the PM SHRI scheme.

Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, arrived in the House carrying a bottle filled with a sample of the water sprayed during the protest, demanding an immediate probe into the matter. He argued that deploying highly contaminated, disease-causing water during an outbreak season was a severe lapse that could endanger public health, and demanded accountability from the home department.

CPI leader K Rajan, who had inaugurated the march, backed the allegations, stating that while protestors did not fear water cannons or police action, the water used was so foul that it visibly discoloured the clothing of female demonstrators.

Responding to the criticism, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala accepted the demand for an investigation but firmly maintained that the water used was officially supplied by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA). “This is not the first time a water cannon has been used in Kerala,” he remarked, adding that the water might have been carried in an older tanker.

Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan also intervened to defuse the tension.