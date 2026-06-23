Kerala HC to rule on DHS row as battle over top health post intensifies

KOCHI: The battle over the post of director of health services (DHS) is set for a decisive turn, with the High Court reserving for Tuesday its verdict on the government’s challenge to a tribunal order that allowed Dr K J Reena to continue as DHS.

The High Court on Monday heard the appeal filed by the health department against a Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) order staying the government’s decision to transfer Dr Reena from the post.

The dispute has triggered an administrative standoff at the top of the health department at a time when Kerala is witnessing a rise in communicable diseases. The controversy has also led to dramatic scenes at the directorate of health services, Thiruvananthapuram, over the past few days.

For the past two days, Dr Reena has been reporting for duty armed with the tribunal’s order permitting her to continue as DHS. However, she has been unable to effectively discharge her responsibilities, with Dr V Meenakshi, who was given temporary charge by the government, occupying the director’s office and functioning as the directorate head.