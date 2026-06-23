Kerala's Chokramudi awaits return of purple bloom

IDUKKI: As Kerala prepares for another neelakurinji season after a gap of 12 years, hope is blooming once again on the misty slopes of Chokramudi near Adimali. If nature keeps its rhythm, the hills are expected to turn shades of purple by September and October, marking the flowering cycle last witnessed in 2014.

For the Muthuvan tribal communities living around Chokramudi, the expected bloom is more than a visual spectacle. It is a sign that the mountain is reclaiming its natural character after years of ecological disturbance caused by encroachment, illegal construction and land conversion.

The anticipation comes at a time when the high-altitude grasslands are already showing visible signs of recovery. Since the government reclaimed encroached land and curbed human activity in the area, native flora and fauna have gradually begun returning to the fragile shola-grassland ecosystem.

Herds of Nilgiri tahr, once driven away by constant construction activity, are now regularly seen grazing across the slopes, while elephants, gaurs, monkeys and several bird species have also become more frequent visitors.

The return of native vegetation has further strengthened hopes of a full neelakurinji season this year. Scattered patches of the flower had bloomed across Chokramudi in 2025, raising expectations among visitors.