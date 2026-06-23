Major traffic overhaul to decongest Munnar, ease tourist movement

IDUKKI: A series of traffic reforms aimed at reducing congestion and improving visitors’ movement in Munnar will be implemented before June 30, with additional measures coming into effect from August 1.
According to Munnar panchayat president Vijayakumar, under the new traffic management plan, big tourist buses will not be allowed to enter Old Munnar on weekends, public holidays and other peak tourism days from August 1. “Instead, tourists arriving in large buses will have to switch to smaller vehicles to reach major tourist destinations,” he said.
A prepaid counter will also be set up to regulate fares and prevent overcharging by local transport operators.
Among the key measures, home guards will be deployed at major tourist destinations in Munnar, Devikulam and Marayoor panchayats to help travellers. Parking fees collected at these locations will be used to meet their wages.
Roadside parking at Rajamalai Fifth Mile will be shifted to designated parking areas, while police personnel will be deployed at Anachal and Althara to regulate traffic. Parking of buses, including KSRTC buses, along the roadside in front of the KSRTC depot will be prohibited.
Visitors to Rajamalai will be allotted specific time slots during online booking to stagger tourist arrivals and reduce congestion. Traffic signals will also be installed at key junctions, and strict enforcement will be carried out against illegal parking on GH Road.
A one-way traffic system will be introduced from the Post Office Junction for vehicles heading towards Devikulam and Adimali. Jeeps and autorickshaws operating in Munnar town and surrounding areas will only be allowed to park on designated sides of the road, while illegal roadside parking at Ikka Nagar will be banned.
“Roadside encroachments, including petty shops along national and state highways, will be cleared before June 30 to improve traffic flow,” Vijayakumar said
Additional parking facilities will also be developed at Mattupetty and Lakkam in coordination with KDHP and KFDC.
He said the new measures s expected to address long-standing traffic bottlenecks in the hill station, particularly during the peak tourist season.
New traffic mgmt plan
Big tourist buses will not be allowed to enter Old Munnar on weekends, public holidays and other peak tourism days from August 1
Tourists arriving in large buses will have to switch to smaller vehicles to reach major tourist destinations
A prepaid counter will also be set up to regulate fares & prevent overcharging by local transport operators