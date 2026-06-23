Major traffic overhaul to decongest Munnar, ease tourist movement

IDUKKI: A series of traffic reforms aimed at reducing congestion and improving visitors’ movement in Munnar will be implemented before June 30, with additional measures coming into effect from August 1.

According to Munnar panchayat president Vijayakumar, under the new traffic management plan, big tourist buses will not be allowed to enter Old Munnar on weekends, public holidays and other peak tourism days from August 1. “Instead, tourists arriving in large buses will have to switch to smaller vehicles to reach major tourist destinations,” he said.

A prepaid counter will also be set up to regulate fares and prevent overcharging by local transport operators.

Among the key measures, home guards will be deployed at major tourist destinations in Munnar, Devikulam and Marayoor panchayats to help travellers. Parking fees collected at these locations will be used to meet their wages.

Roadside parking at Rajamalai Fifth Mile will be shifted to designated parking areas, while police personnel will be deployed at Anachal and Althara to regulate traffic. Parking of buses, including KSRTC buses, along the roadside in front of the KSRTC depot will be prohibited.