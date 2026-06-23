Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru service tops Vande Bharat revenue list in Southern Railways

KOCHI: Raking in a revenue of Rs 73.35 lakh in the August to October 2025 period, the 20632 Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru Vande Bharat (VB) Express has topped among the Vande Bharat services being conducted by the Southern Railways.

As per the data released by the Southern Railway, this is the highest among its 24 Vande Bharat services, connecting key cities across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

The data also revealed that the number of bookings for the train service too is the highest at 11,896, compared to the 2,832 of 20627 Chennai Egmore-Nagercoil Vande Bharat Express and 20642 Coimbatore Junction-Bengaluru Cantonment Vande Bharat’s 835 for the same period.

As of 2025-26, the Southern Railway’s Vande Bharat services together carried 77.38 lakh passengers, generating earnings of Rs 803.86 crore, as against 54.12 lakh passengers and Rs 540.65 crore in 2024-25.

Several trains, including the Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai Egmore-Nagercoil and Kasaragod–Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat services, have consistently recorded occupancy levels well above 100%, underscoring their popularity among passengers.