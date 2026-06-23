Three children killed as soil-laden lorry overturns, traps people at bus stop in Kerala's Kottarakkara

KOLLAM: Three children were killed, and five others injured after a tipper lorry carrying soil lost control and crashed into a bus stop at Nileshwaram in Kottarakkara on Tuesday morning.

According to police, around 7 am, the speeding lorry veered off the road, rammed into the bus stop and overturned. The soil being transported in the vehicle spilt onto those waiting at the bus shelter, trapping several people beneath it.

One of the deceased has been identified as Harilal, a native of Nileshwaram. The identities of the other victims are yet to be officially confirmed.

Eyewitnesses said those at the bus stop were buried under the soil after the lorry overturned. It is learnt that seven children and one adult were present at the bus stop when the accident occurred. Rescue operations were carried out by removing the soil and pulling out those trapped underneath.

Five injured persons were rescued and shifted to hospital. Two of them are reported to be in critical condition.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.