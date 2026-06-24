3,931 drug arrests, 3,657 cases in threee weeks of Toofan in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The home department’s crackdown on drugs is showing results. In just three weeks since its launch on June 2, ‘Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt’ has led to over 3,000 drug-related arrests across Kerala.

Presenting the data from June 2 to 17 in the assembly on Tuesday, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said 3,176 people were arrested in 2,954 cases for possessing various banned drugs. Latest police data (June 2-23), however, revealed much higher figures – 3,931 arrests in 3,657 drug-related cases. As much as 1.8kg (1813.758g) of MDMA and 333.693kg of ganja were seized during the 21-day period.

“Drug abuse is rampant in Kerala, and at times is even worse than in Punjab. This reflects the need for a collective effort beyond political differences,” Chennithala said in the assembly, adding that there will be no compromise or political interference in narcotics cases.

He said all the MLAs had also been instructed to take part in the observance of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, falling on June 26, at one school in their respective constituencies.

When contacted, IG (North Zone) Putta Vimaladitya, the Toofan state nodal officer, told the TNIE that the initiative has been getting good response from citizens.