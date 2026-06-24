3,931 drug arrests, 3,657 cases in threee weeks of Toofan in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The home department’s crackdown on drugs is showing results. In just three weeks since its launch on June 2, ‘Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt’ has led to over 3,000 drug-related arrests across Kerala.
Presenting the data from June 2 to 17 in the assembly on Tuesday, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said 3,176 people were arrested in 2,954 cases for possessing various banned drugs. Latest police data (June 2-23), however, revealed much higher figures – 3,931 arrests in 3,657 drug-related cases. As much as 1.8kg (1813.758g) of MDMA and 333.693kg of ganja were seized during the 21-day period.
“Drug abuse is rampant in Kerala, and at times is even worse than in Punjab. This reflects the need for a collective effort beyond political differences,” Chennithala said in the assembly, adding that there will be no compromise or political interference in narcotics cases.
He said all the MLAs had also been instructed to take part in the observance of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, falling on June 26, at one school in their respective constituencies.
When contacted, IG (North Zone) Putta Vimaladitya, the Toofan state nodal officer, told the TNIE that the initiative has been getting good response from citizens.
“People from across the state provide us with inputs via calls and WhatsApp messages, marking their contribution towards ending drug menace,” he said.
“The encouraging result is primarily due to the coordinated efforts of different sections of the force, including both the intelligence and ground action teams,” Vimaladitya said.
On those arrested securing bail due to the relatively smaller quantities of drugs they possessed, the IPS officer said, “We are trying to incorporate multiple aspects of the Acts concerned.
For example, separate sections can be charged for selling drugs to juveniles, or for a repeated offender, so that they do not walk away easily.” He also said Toofan is a more comprehensive operation, one that also helps people overcome drug use.
Govt will push for changes in NDPS Act, says Chennithala
In the assembly, Chennithala said the government was planning to put pressure on the Centre through the state’s MPs to incorporate necessary changes in the NDPS Act.
“We have our limitations in the legal framework, which mentions the quantity of drugs a person can legally hold. This provision is given as some medicines might require certain chemical drugs. Still, we will raise this concern at our meeting with the MPs and try to bring in changes to nab wrongdoers,” the minister said.
As part of the campaign, special teams have been formed in 84 police stations to identify and dismantle production centres and networks of illegal drugs. Operation Toofan is supported by the excise, education and health departments.