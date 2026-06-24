Designed to benefit Karnataka-based company, says LoP Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The assembly on Tuesday witnessed stormy scenes over the government’s budget proposal to offer a lower tax rate for low-alcohol beverages. Opposition members trooped to the well of the House and raised slogans after permission was denied to discuss the matter through an adjournment motion.

The Opposition had brought the issue to the attention of the House through a Rule 50 notice, demanding a discussion through an adjournment motion.

However, Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan ruled that the issue did not meet the level of urgency and refused to admit the motion. He said the discussion on the revised budget was underway and that the Opposition could raise the matter during the budget debate.

The speaker’s ruling triggered protests from the Opposition members, who gathered in the well of the House and later around the Speaker’s dais.

Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that the move was designed to benefit a Karnataka-based liquor company. He said the government was planning to make low-alcohol beverages widely available like soft drinks. “The proposal to reduce the 251% tax imposed on alcohol to 120% for low-alcohol liquor clearly smacks of corruption,” he alleged.

However, the speaker proceeded with the scheduled business and Opposition members staged a walkout in protest. Chief Minister V D Satheesan took exception to the allegations raised by Pinarayi even after the speaker denied permission to discuss the issue. He demanded that Pinarayi’s remarks be expunged from the records. The speaker assured that he would examine the matter.