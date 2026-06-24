IUML conveys reservations to CM V D Satheesan on PM SHRI, liquor tax

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting the V D Satheesan government under further pressure, the IUML has conveyed its strong reservations to the chief minister over the move to implement the PM SHRI scheme and the budget proposal to levy a lower tax on low-alcohol beverages.

League sources said the party leadership expects the chief minister to address its concerns in his reply to the budget debate on Tuesday. “We will raise our concerns at the appropriate forum in the appropriate manner,” IUML general secretary PMA Salam told the TNIE.

While both issues had already drawn criticism within the Congress, the IUML leadership was initially reluctant to confront Satheesan directly. Several senior leaders described the party’s approach as one marked by a “lack of clarity”.

“It was easier dealing with him when he was the leader of the opposition,” an IUML leader said.

The IUML played a crucial role in Satheesan’s rise to the chief minister post. On the other hand, League leaders argue, his firm stand had helped the party secure the fisheries portfolio despite opposition from sections of the Congress.

Against this backdrop, the government’s decision to roll out the PM SHRI scheme, reportedly citing technical reasons, came as a shock to the IUML leadership. The UDF, particularly the League, had strongly opposed signing of MoU by the previous LDF government with the Centre.