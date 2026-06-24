Kerala HC grants K Sudhakaran 10 days to appear in contempt case over remarks on court verdict

KOCHI: Senior Congress leader K Sudhakaran was granted 10 days’ time by the High Court on Tuesday to appear in person in a contempt of court case after he failed to appear before the court citing illness.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V and Justice K V Jayakumar considered Sudhakaran’s leave application.

His counsel informed the court that he was unwell and sought more time for his appearance. Accepting the request, the bench directed him to appear on July 8.

The court had earlier ordered Sudhakaran to appear in connection with a contempt petition filed by advocate Janardhana Shenoy.

Though he had tendered an apology, the bench had made it clear it would not consider the apology unless he appeared personally.

The contempt proceedings arise from remarks allegedly made by Sudhakaran against a High Court judgment that rejected a plea seeking a CBI investigation into the murder of Youth Congress leader Shuhaib.