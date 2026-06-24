Kerala HC upholds government’s transfer of Reena, clears way for new DHS

KOCHI: Bringing an end to the high-profile tussle over the post of director of health services (DHS), the Kerala High Court on Tuesday upheld the state government’s decision to transfer Dr K J Reena from the post and set aside an interim order of the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) that had allowed her to continue as DHS for two weeks.

The ruling came on the state’s appeal against the tribunal order that had stayed Dr Reena’s transfer after she challenged her removal from the post. The court also took note of the fact that Dr V Meenakshi, additional director of health services, had already been given additional charge of the DHS.

The government had argued before the High Court that Dr Reena’s continuation as DHS was not justified as her deputation tenure in the post had ended in February. It further submitted that she had not been demoted but was transferred and appointed as director of the Regional Public Health Laboratory in Ernakulam, a post that had been upgraded to accommodate her. The government also pointed out that a new officer had already been appointed to head the health services department.

The dispute had triggered an unusual administrative standoff in the health department over the past days. Armed with the tribunal order, Reena had reported for duty at the directorate of health services, Thiruvananthapuram, maintaining she remained the lawful DHS.