Kerala teen hit by police vehicle dies, organs to be donated; Friend critical in hospital

THRISSUR: “He had been active and social with a large circle of friends. With a fair score in Class 10 examinations, he was all set to take another step in his life with Plus-I classes.

But, during a bike ride a speeding police vehicle hit him and shattered the dreams of his family,” said Lijo, a close friend of the bereaving family of Juvin, and ward member in Aloor panchayat, Thrissur.

Juvin, 16, died after he was hit by a police vehicle while riding an e-scooter along with his friend. The incident happened on June 15 at Aloor. Juvin along with Ananthakrishnan, 18, was returning home after collecting certificates from Crescent Public School here.

While taking a turn, the police vehicle hit them. Juvin was found in a pool of blood about 25 m away from the vehicle while Ananthakrishnan was found about 10 m away.

It is alleged that the vehicle belonged to the DANSAF team under Chalakudy DySP, and they were on their way to participate in the send-off gathering for the then Thrissur Rural SP.

“They took Ananthakrishnan to hospital immediately in their vehicle while Juvin was taken in an ambulance. He was declared brain dead soon after arriving at the hospital and kept on ventilator support all these days following the request of his family,” said a close relative of the family.