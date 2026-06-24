Kerala teen hit by police vehicle dies, organs to be donated; Friend critical in hospital

THRISSUR: “He had been active and social with a large circle of friends. With a fair score in Class 10 examinations, he was all set to take another step in his life with Plus-I classes.
But, during a bike ride a speeding police vehicle hit him and shattered the dreams of his family,” said Lijo, a close friend of the bereaving family of Juvin, and ward member in Aloor panchayat, Thrissur.
Juvin, 16, died after he was hit by a police vehicle while riding an e-scooter along with his friend. The incident happened on June 15 at Aloor. Juvin along with Ananthakrishnan, 18, was returning home after collecting certificates from Crescent Public School here.
While taking a turn, the police vehicle hit them. Juvin was found in a pool of blood about 25 m away from the vehicle while Ananthakrishnan was found about 10 m away.
It is alleged that the vehicle belonged to the DANSAF team under Chalakudy DySP, and they were on their way to participate in the send-off gathering for the then Thrissur Rural SP.
“They took Ananthakrishnan to hospital immediately in their vehicle while Juvin was taken in an ambulance. He was declared brain dead soon after arriving at the hospital and kept on ventilator support all these days following the request of his family,” said a close relative of the family.
Juvin was shifted to Rajagiri Hospital where he died while Ananthakrishnan remains under critical care at Aster Medcity. Aloor police registered a case without naming anyone as accused. However, the vehicle number has been recorded in the FIR.
Juvin’s father Raju returned from the Gulf following the accident. Juvin is survived by father Raju, mother Beena and sister Juniya.
Family to donate organs
Juvin’s mother Beena has been a campaigner of eye donation in the parish. Whenever the death of any parishioner happens, Beena used to visit the families and try to convince the relatives about the importance of eye donation.
When Juvin was declared brain dead, the family without any second thoughts decided to donate his organs. As over a week has completed, the hospital authorities would decide upon which all organs can be harvested.
“We haven’t seen him without a smile, and was always surrounded by friends, be it in school or in the church,” shared Lijo.
Locals and family members met Chief Minister V D Satheesan and Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday seeking a fair probe into the incident. “Since it is police officials who are behind the incident, we don’t have much trust in the investigation by Aloor police.
Someone in higher ranks should probe the accident. The police vehicle should have been speeding at 100km per hour. Otherwise the scooter riders would not have been thrown to such a distance after the collision,” said a close relative of the family.
After surgery related to organ donation and inquest procedures, the mortal remains will be brought to Juvin’s house on Wednesday and the funeral will be held on Thursday.