Kerala to brand Onam as tourism experience

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is set to take its biggest cultural festival beyond state borders, with the tourism department planning an aggressive campaign to market Onam as a unique experiential tourism product in neighbouring states. Tourism Minister P C Vishnunadh told the TNIE that the focus would be on positioning Onam not just as a festival but as an immersive cultural experience to woo domestic tourists.

The campaign will highlight signature Onam experiences such as the Aranmula Vallasadya, traditional art forms and cultural programmes associated with the harvest festival targeting visitors from neighbouring states such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The aim is to position Onam not just as a festival but as an experience that travellers must witness and participate in.

The tourism minister told the TNIE that modern tourists are increasingly looking for immersive experiences rather than conventional sightseeing. “Tourists today do not simply want to see destinations. They want to experience them. Our plan is to offer visitors the opportunity to become part of the festivities through traditions, cuisine, art forms and community celebrations associated with Onam,” he said.

The authorities are planning to feature Aranmula Vallasadya, traditional cultural performances, village festivities and the famed Aranmula Uthrattathi Vallamkali, scheduled for August 22 among the flagship attractions promoted as part of the initiative.