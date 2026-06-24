Kerala to brand Onam as tourism experience

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is set to take its biggest cultural festival beyond state borders, with the tourism department planning an aggressive campaign to market Onam as a unique experiential tourism product in neighbouring states. Tourism Minister P C Vishnunadh told the TNIE that the focus would be on positioning Onam not just as a festival but as an immersive cultural experience to woo domestic tourists.
The campaign will highlight signature Onam experiences such as the Aranmula Vallasadya, traditional art forms and cultural programmes associated with the harvest festival targeting visitors from neighbouring states such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The aim is to position Onam not just as a festival but as an experience that travellers must witness and participate in.
The tourism minister told the TNIE that modern tourists are increasingly looking for immersive experiences rather than conventional sightseeing. “Tourists today do not simply want to see destinations. They want to experience them. Our plan is to offer visitors the opportunity to become part of the festivities through traditions, cuisine, art forms and community celebrations associated with Onam,” he said.
The authorities are planning to feature Aranmula Vallasadya, traditional cultural performances, village festivities and the famed Aranmula Uthrattathi Vallamkali, scheduled for August 22 among the flagship attractions promoted as part of the initiative.
According to official sources, preliminary steps have already been initiated to market Onam.
“The campaign will rely heavily on digital marketing, including video-based promotions, influencer collaborations and brand partnerships aimed at creating a long-term identity for Onam as a tourism experience,” said an official source.
The official said that the campaign is also expected to help address the lean domestic tourism season between July and September. “Visitors have traditionally experienced Onam during their stay in the state, but we have never systematically branded the festival as a tourism product in the way West Bengal markets Durga Puja. The idea now is to make Onam itself a reason to travel to Kerala,” said the official.
In 2025, 2.5 crore domestic tourists visited the state, a 12.46% increase from the previous year. However, the stakeholders have raised concern about the reduced allocation for marketing set aside by the government for this year. “This year the allocation is Rs 10 crore less compared to the previous year. It’s going to be a challenge this year with such limited allocation for large scale marketing,” said the official.