Muthanga emerges as model site in Kerala’s drive to eradicate invasive senna spectabilis, restore forest ecosystem

SULTAN BATHERY: Muthanga has emerged as a model site in Kerala’s fight against senna spectabilis (manjakonna), an invasive South American tree species that has severely disrupted Wayanad’s forest ecosystem. The forest department’s ambitious eradication programme, launched in 2025 across 150 hectares in Muthanga and Tholpetty, has already restored 80 hectares of forest land in Muthanga, marking a significant ecological achievement.

Forest officials view the project as a major step towards reviving native biodiversity and restoring the region’s ecological balance. The department now plans to extend the initiative to the remaining affected areas.

“Senna spectabilis had spread aggressively across the Muthanga and Tholpetty forests, posing a serious threat to the natural ecosystem,” said South Wayanad divisional forest officer Ajith K Raman. “The species suppressed native vegetation, altered habitat conditions and contributed to groundwater depletion. As water and food sources declined within the forest, wild animals increasingly ventured into human settlements, leading to a rise in human-wildlife conflicts,” he said.

To tackle the problem, the forest department entered into an agreement with Kerala Paper Products Limited (KPPL), under which the company harvested approximately 5,000 metric tonnes of senna wood for use in paper pulp production.

“The project initially required KPPL to pay Rs 350 per metric tonne of senna wood removed. Later, the agreement was revised to focus on complete eradication measures, including debarking the lower portion of the trees and maintaining cleared sites to prevent regrowth,” Raman said.

According to him, the collaboration has enabled the successful removal of senna spectabilis from 80 hectares of forest land along the state highway in Muthanga. Native tree species have since been planted in the restored areas to accelerate ecological recovery.