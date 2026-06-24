Rs 2.2 crore loss due to regularisation of Extra Neutral Alcohol theft in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has flagged the excise department’s regularisation of a massive theft of Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) from the state-run Travancore Sugars and Chemicals Limited (TSCL).

The department regularised the theft, treating it as normal transit wastage. TSCL produces the rum Jawan, one of the most popular brands sold by the Beverages Corporation.

The theft came to light on 30 June, 2021 when Excise officials intercepted two tanker lorries transporting 40,000 bulk litres (BL) each of ENA to the distillery. They found a shortage of 20,386 BL of spirit — with 12,687 BL missing from one vehicle and 7,699 BL from the other.

The drivers admitted that the spirit was illicitly sold in Madhya Pradesh with the alleged involvement of certain employees of the distillery. The department released the remaining ENA after levying a fine of Rs 6,76,072, calculated at Rs 20 per proof litres, treating the shortage as transit wastage.