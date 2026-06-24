Tax collection failed to keep pace with economic growth: CAG report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Comptroller and Auditor General of India has flagged a widening fiscal deficit for Kerala. The state’s fiscal deficit went up to 3.86% of GSDP from 3.02% in the previous year, well above the national average of 3.23%, said the state finances report for 2024-25 tabled in the assembly on Tuesday.

The report also warned against growing off-budget borrowings. The multiple accounting irregularities identified include irregular parking of the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) in the government’s consolidated fund. This was done to artificially reduce deficit figures.

The report said the state’s revenue deficit worsened sharply. It rose from 1.60% in 2023-24 to 2.49% of GSDP in 2024-25. The national average was only 0.67%.

Tax collection failed to keep pace with the economic growth (9.97%) and the state’s own tax revenue (SOTR) buoyancy was only 0.31, significantly less than one. The SOTR buoyancy reflects the growth of taxes relative to the economy. For Kerala, every 10% the economy expanded, taxes grew by only around 3%.

Growth in SGST and sales tax, state’s largest tax avenues, remained sluggish at 5.73% and 0.01% respectively. Committed expenditure consumed nearly 80% of revenue receipts and accounted for 64.40% of revenue expenditure. It included salaries amounting to `41,550 crore, interest payments of `29,138 crore and pensions amounting to `27,875 crore.