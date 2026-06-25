Abhilash Tomy's historic voyage sails into Plus-I curriculum in Kerala schools

KOCHI: Retired Indian Navy officer and celebrated sailor Cdr Abhilash Tomy’s historic solo circumnavigation of the globe has found a place in Kerala’s higher secondary curriculum, with an extract from his blog, Sagar Parikrama, being included in the revised Plus-I English textbook.

Titled ‘Across the Graveyard of Ships,’ the chapter recounts one of the most perilous moments of Cdr Abhilash’s 2012-13 voyage aboard INSV Mhadei, when he encountered storm-force winds and towering waves while rounding the Cape of Good Hope, a stretch notorious among sailors as the ‘Graveyard of Ships’.

Spread across four pages in the textbook, the first-person narrative offers students a vivid account of the challenges of solo ocean sailing.

“The chapter describes how Cdr Abhilash battled 70-knot winds, rogue waves and equipment damage while navigating the treacherous waters between the Atlantic and Indian Oceans,” a senior official of the Kerala education department told TNIE. The chapter is part of the ‘Tastes and Trails’ unit in the revised Class XI English curriculum.

“At the time of deliberation of what should make up the chapters of the Unit, we arrived at a consensus that having a travelogue was a good idea. There were numerous accounts of that kind by well-established writers and adventurers from abroad, but we deemed it advantageous that our kids learn inspiring stories from our homeland, and so, decided to consider adding Cdr Abhilash Tomy’s voyage,” the senior official said, adding that he and the few others part of the selection panel were already aware of the former Navy officer’s adventures.