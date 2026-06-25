As Kerala budget sidesteps Oommen Chandy memorial, son takes lead

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the V D Satheesan government’s maiden budget failed to announce a memorial for Congress stalwart and former chief minister Oommen Chandy, his son and MLA Chandy Oommen is determined to ensure that his father’s legacy endures.
“The Oommen Chandy Foundation will build a living memorial in his name. A leader like Oommen Chandy lives in the hearts of the people. The foundation will build a fitting memorial,” Chandy Oommen told TNIE.
His remarks suggest that the family and the Oommen Chandy Foundation are prepared to take the lead in paying a lasting tribute to the late leader, regardless of whether the government initiates such a project. The assurance comes amid growing disappointment among sections of the Congress leadership and workers over the absence of any proposal in the budget to establish a memorial for Oommen Chandy.
While the government has launched a health insurance scheme named after Oommen Chandy, many within the party believe more should be done to commemorate a leader whose legacy played a significant role in UDF’s return to power.
“The Oommen Chandy insurance scheme was announced as part of the Indira Guarantee,” said a senior Congress leader.
“The UDF’s biggest political asset in the elections was the achievements of the last Oommen Chandy government. We fought the election highlighting that legacy, yet there has been no move to establish a memorial for him.”
In the budget presented by Chief Minister Satheesan, memorials and cultural institutions were announced in the names of former minister K R Gouri Amma, actor Salim Kumar, and singer Umbayi. The budget also proposed the establishment of a Johnson Music Academy and a cultural centre in memory of artist Namboothiri.
“We have no objection to any of these proposals. However, many leaders and workers expected some positive announcement regarding Oommen Chandy as well,” said a close associate of Oommen Chandy.
The issue has triggered discontent among sections of the party rank and file, with some questioning the lack of initiative shown by ministers T Siddique and P C Vishnunath, as well as KPCC working president Shafi Parambil, all of whom rose to prominence claiming to be Oommen Chandy’s confidants.
Leaders point out that despite the passage of nearly three years since his death, no concrete step has been taken towards establishing a memorial reflecting his contributions.