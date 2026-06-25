As Kerala budget sidesteps Oommen Chandy memorial, son takes lead

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the V D Satheesan government’s maiden budget failed to announce a memorial for Congress stalwart and former chief minister Oommen Chandy, his son and MLA Chandy Oommen is determined to ensure that his father’s legacy endures.

“The Oommen Chandy Foundation will build a living memorial in his name. A leader like Oommen Chandy lives in the hearts of the people. The foundation will build a fitting memorial,” Chandy Oommen told TNIE.

His remarks suggest that the family and the Oommen Chandy Foundation are prepared to take the lead in paying a lasting tribute to the late leader, regardless of whether the government initiates such a project. The assurance comes amid growing disappointment among sections of the Congress leadership and workers over the absence of any proposal in the budget to establish a memorial for Oommen Chandy.

While the government has launched a health insurance scheme named after Oommen Chandy, many within the party believe more should be done to commemorate a leader whose legacy played a significant role in UDF’s return to power.

“The Oommen Chandy insurance scheme was announced as part of the Indira Guarantee,” said a senior Congress leader.