Church voices concern over new FCRA rules, alleges curbs on rights and religious freedom

KOCHI: Christian churches and organisations in Kerala have expressed concern over the latest amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Rules (FCRA), notified by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on June 22, alleging that some of the new provisions could affect freedom of expression and religion.
The amendments, which tighten disclosure requirements for organisations receiving foreign funds, mandate NGOs and associations registered under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, to furnish details of their activities, geographical areas of operation, social media accounts and websites.
Associations will also have to disclose whether they or their key functionaries have brought out any publication during the year, including books, magazines, or newspaper articles.
Reacting to the changes, Fr Dr Michael Pulickal, secretary of the Jagratha Commission of the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC), said several provisions in the amended rules have raised serious concerns among church-run institutions and voluntary organisations.
“The central government says the amendments are intended to ensure transparency and regulate foreign funds. However, the new norms require even publication activities undertaken by institutions or their office-bearers to be reported in annual returns. Many of the provisions are anti-democratic and infringe upon fundamental rights, including freedom of expression,” he said.
Fr Pulickal also expressed apprehension over provisions aimed at preventing religious conversions, arguing that such clauses could be misused and may affect the freedom of religion guaranteed by the Constitution. He urged the Centre to address the concerns raised by organisations working in the sector.
The Kerala Latin Catholic Association (KLCA) said the amendments had been introduced without adequate consultation with stakeholders directly affected by the law. In a joint statement, KLCA state spiritual advisor Mon Jose Navas, president Sherry J Thomas, and general secretary Biju Jose said the changes have created uncertainty among institutions that have been functioning legally and peacefully in the country.
“These decisions have been taken unilaterally without consulting organisations that will be impacted by them. The amendments are seen as part of a broader tightening of restrictions on voluntary organisations and institutions. The authorities should take steps to address the concerns of such organisations and ensure a smooth working environment,” the statement said.
Under the amended rules, organisations seeking foreign contributions must either be registered under the FCRA or obtain prior permission from the Ministry of Home Affairs. The amendments also remove provisions that allowed broader permissions, making compliance requirements more stringent for entities seeking access to foreign funds.