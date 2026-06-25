Fresh row in Sabarimala gold case: TDB member denies role

PATHANAMTHITTA: A fresh controversy has surfaced in connection with the alleged Sabarimala gold plating irregularities after District Congress Committee vice president Vettoor Jyothi Prasad sought an investigation into the role of Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) member P D Santhosh Kumar in the decision to send gold-plated sheets from the shrine for re-plating.

In a complaint submitted to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) chief, Jyothi alleged that the decision to send the gold sheets to a Chennai-based firm for gold plating in September 2025 was taken by the then Travancore Devaswom Board headed by president P S Prasanth. He claimed that Santhosh, who was a board member at the time, had participated in meetings related to the decision and sought an inquiry into his role as part of the ongoing investigation.

The complaint also called for an examination of the financial sources of the personal staff attached to the then Devaswom Board president and members during the period under scrutiny. It requested that vigilance authorities verify the records and, if warranted, bring the matter within the ambit of the SIT probe.’