Hybrid ganja worth Rs 18 crore seized in Perumbavoor; couple held

KOCHI: Ernakulam Rural Police have launched a detailed investigation into a major hybrid ganja seizure in Perumbavoor, with police estimating the value of the contraband at around Rs 18 crore.

Ernakulam Range DIG Yathish Chandra said the seizure, made on Thursday, was among the largest single-day drug seizures reported in the state this year. Two persons — Ayush, 39, a native of Njarakkal, and his wife Anika — were arrested in connection with the case.

Police recovered around 1.5 kg of hybrid ganja from Ayush's scooter during a vehicle check in Perumbavoor. The checks had been intensified following intelligence inputs about drug movement in the area, police said.

A subsequent search of the couple's flat in Perumbavoor led to the recovery of a further 16.5 kg of the contraband. The total seizure amounted to around 18 kg, police said.

Police are gathering information on all levels of the suspected network, including users, retailers, wholesalers and major suppliers, the DIG said.

Investigators suspect Ayush was involved in wholesale distribution and are examining his alleged links to suppliers and potential recipients of the contraband. “Ayush is suspected to be a wholesale supplier. We have begun an inquiry into his suppliers and distribution network. Steps are being taken to identify and crack the entire network,” DIG Chandra said.

Police said they suspect the contraband was sourced from abroad.

A senior officer associated with the investigation said police were examining details of the suspected supply chain and gathering further information about the arrested persons. “Further details about them cannot be revealed at this stage,” the officer said.

Sources said police were examining whether the contraband had been sourced through countries such as Malaysia or Thailand. The couple had reportedly been staying at the flat in Perumbavoor for the past two weeks.

As part of the probe, police have begun collecting details of places where the couple had previously stayed, their travel history, trips undertaken in recent months, financial transactions, vehicle movements and contacts linked to their movements.

Police have also begun further questioning of the couple and are examining whether the Perumbavoor flat was used solely to store the contraband or also served as a distribution point.

The investigation is expected to expand based on information obtained from them, officials said.