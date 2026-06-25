Kerala govt, opposition trade barbs over PM SHRI scheme

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The assembly on Wednesday saw a heated exchange between the ruling and opposition benches over PM SHRI, culminating in a walkout by the LDF against what it described as the UDF government’s “shameful surrender” before the BJP-led Union government over the implementation of the centrally sponsored scheme in Kerala.

The government hit back, blaming the LDF for getting the state into the current predicament by signing the PM SHRI agreement with the Centre during its tenure. General Education Minister N Samsudheen said the UDF government would safeguard Kerala’s interests and take a decision on the scheme without bowing to the Sangh Parivar.

CPI MLA P Prasad, who moved the notice for an adjournment motion to discuss the issue, wondered why UDF constituent IUML lacked the courage to categorically state that PM SHRI would not be implemented in the state. Leader of Oppositon Pinarayi Vijayan sharpened the attack, saying the UDF, which had claimed that it would “throw PM SHRI into the Arabian Sea” if it came to power, was now pursuing the project without any shame.

“The previous LDF government had decided to freeze the PM SHRI agreement signed with the centre within 20 days as part of a policy decision. No monitoring committees were constituted, no school lists were updated and not a single rupee was received under the scheme,” he said.