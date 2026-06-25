Kerala govt to study, implement JB Koshy report: CM Satheesan

KOCHI: Wednesday’s assembly session brought some hope for the state’s Christian community after Chief Minister V D Satheesan announced that the state government will initiate steps to study and implement the Justice J B Koshy Commission report.

“The government will conduct an in-depth study of the report and take steps to implement it,” Satheesan said in the assembly.

Justice J B Koshy, who chaired the commission formed to study the educational, economic, and social welfare issues of Christian minorities in the state, hailed the announcement.

“The commission did its part. Now, the ball is in the government’s court. Since it has to consider the financial aspects of the recommendations, it can keep the suggestions or remove those it finds unreasonable after studying the report,” he told TNIE. The commission submitted its findings and recommendations in May 2023.

Justice Koshy said the then LDF government had announced the decision to implement the report very close to the declaration of the assembly elections.