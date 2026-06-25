Kerala to rebrand wellness tourism as foreign tourist arrivals increase

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is set to place its centuries-old ayurveda tradition at the heart of a new tourism strategy, with the state government announcing plans to rebrand wellness tourism amid an 11.24% increase in foreign tourist arrivals in the first quarter of 2026. Tourism Minister P C Vishnunadh said the state would undertake a major exercise to reposition ayurveda and wellness tourism as its flagship global brand.

“Kerala has a long-standing legacy and credibility in ayurveda. But we cannot rely on that heritage alone. Tourism today is a highly competitive global industry, and Kerala is competing with countries across the world, not just other Indian states. We need to reposition and rebrand our wellness offerings,” Vishnunadh said.

He said the 13th edition of the Kerala Travel Mart will be a key platform to showcase Kerala’s evolving tourism products including wellness tourism, homestays, backwater experiences, and responsible tourism.

Meanwhile, the state has recorded a 10.98% increase in domestic tourists and 11.24% increase in foreign arrivals in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year.

Tourism Secretary Biju K told TNIE that the wellness sector has witnessed a surge globally, driven by post-pandemic health consciousness, demand for digital detox experiences, and increasing interest in holistic well-being.

“Ayurveda remains Kerala’s signature product but wellness tourism today encompasses a much larger market that includes yoga, integrated wellness practices, and nature-based healing experiences. Kerala’s natural beauty, clean environment, and authentic ayurveda tradition provide a strong foundation to capitalise on this growing segment,” he said.