Kerala to rebrand wellness tourism as foreign tourist arrivals increase

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is set to place its centuries-old ayurveda tradition at the heart of a new tourism strategy, with the state government announcing plans to rebrand wellness tourism amid an 11.24% increase in foreign tourist arrivals in the first quarter of 2026. Tourism Minister P C Vishnunadh said the state would undertake a major exercise to reposition ayurveda and wellness tourism as its flagship global brand.
“Kerala has a long-standing legacy and credibility in ayurveda. But we cannot rely on that heritage alone. Tourism today is a highly competitive global industry, and Kerala is competing with countries across the world, not just other Indian states. We need to reposition and rebrand our wellness offerings,” Vishnunadh said.
He said the 13th edition of the Kerala Travel Mart will be a key platform to showcase Kerala’s evolving tourism products including wellness tourism, homestays, backwater experiences, and responsible tourism.
Meanwhile, the state has recorded a 10.98% increase in domestic tourists and 11.24% increase in foreign arrivals in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year.
Tourism Secretary Biju K told TNIE that the wellness sector has witnessed a surge globally, driven by post-pandemic health consciousness, demand for digital detox experiences, and increasing interest in holistic well-being.
“Ayurveda remains Kerala’s signature product but wellness tourism today encompasses a much larger market that includes yoga, integrated wellness practices, and nature-based healing experiences. Kerala’s natural beauty, clean environment, and authentic ayurveda tradition provide a strong foundation to capitalise on this growing segment,” he said.
He said the state is also looking to tap emerging opportunities in post-rehabilitation and medical tourism, where patients seek extended recovery periods in serene and nature-rich destinations after treatment.
Kerala plans to position itself internationally as the authentic home of ayurveda at a time when several competing destinations, including Sri Lanka, are expanding their wellness offerings.
According to stakeholders, Kerala lost the monopoly it once enjoyed in ayurveda tourism when other states entered the sector.
“Destinations across India strengthened their marketing, while Kerala’s national and international promotion slowed down after 2018. It’s good that the government is taking steps to reposition ayurveda again as a key product,” said Sajeev Kurup, president of the Ayurveda Promotion Council (APC).
He said nearly 70% of the foreign exchange generated through Kerala’s tourism sector comes from ayurveda-related tourism.
“Its contribution is comparable to major foreign exchange earning sectors such as seafood exports and IT. Without sustained and aggressive international marketing, Kerala’s presence in the global ayurveda and wellness market will continue to weaken,” he said.
Integration between the tourism and health departments is key, Sajeev pointed out.
“Tourism has global marketing expertise, while the AYUSH sector has domain expertise. Bringing them together can significantly strengthen Kerala’s position. Both the tourism and health ministers have shown a positive approach towards ayurveda and wellness tourism. There is now an opportunity to use AYUSH-related funding and expertise to support Kerala’s tourism branding,” he added.