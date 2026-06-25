KSEB signs deal with Tata to prepare DPR for Kakkayam project

KOCHI: In an attempt to increase internal generation to tide over the shortage of power during peak hours, the KSEB has decided to implement the Kakkayam pumped storage project.

The plan is to recycle the water released after generation from Kakkayam and Kuttiady dams in Kozhikode district to generate more power. As per the preliminary study conducted by the Investigation wing of the KSEB, there is scope for generating 800 MW to 1000 MW of power if the pumped storage project is implemented.

The plan is to pump back the water released after generation from Kuttiady and Kakkayam dams to another dam during day time. The moter will be operated using the solar power which is much cheaper.

For example, the KSEB purchases power to meet the peak hour demand spending around Rs 8 per unit while solar power is available during day time at the rate of Rs 3 per unit. The KSEB signed an agreement with Bengaluru based Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd on Wednesday to conduct a detailed study and to prepare the detailed project report.