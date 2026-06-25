Microfinance scheme: Will not bow down to threats, says Vellappally

KOCHI: Responding to allegations in the name of the microfinance scheme, SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan said he will not bow down to any threats in the name of the scheme.

Addressing a public meeting at Ernakulam Town Hall on Wednesday, he said the microfinance scheme has helped empower the poor among the Ezhava community, and funds to the tune of thousands of crores have been distributed among them.

The meeting was organised by nine unions of the SNDP Yogam in Ernakulam district to felicitate Vellappally who returned from New Delhi after receiving the Padmabhushan award from President Droupadi Murmu.

“The allegations have been made to destroy the grace of the Padma Award. We know the people behind these allegations. I will work with more vigour drawing inspiration from such challenges. The people who oppose me have no influence in the SNDP Yogam.

Such people are posing hurdles to the development of the community. I have been striving to ensure social justice and to get political, educational and economic rights for the members of the community,” he said.

Claiming that he mentions caste to destroy caste discrimination and to ensure social justice, Vellappally said he spoke against Muslim League to expose the discrimination and communal stand of that party.

“I don’t have any enmity towards Muslims. People are branding me as anti-Muslim for exposing them,” he said.

SNDP Yogam president M N Soman presided over the function.