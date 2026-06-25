Tap expertise of senior citizens, expat remittance to drive growth: Kerala CM Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister V D Satheesan launched The Kerala Club: Keepers of the Flame, a unique anthology featuring essays from 29 of the country’s top former bureaucrats, during an event held in the state capital on Wednesday.

Speaking at the launch, Satheesan emphasised on the need to collectively tackle the administrative and structural challenges Kerala is facing. The chief minister voiced his deep concerns regarding Kerala’s dwindling demographic dividend.

To counter this shifting demographic, he advocated for the development of a “silver economy” designed to actively utilise the immense expertise of senior citizens, alongside projects like the Kerala Knowledge Valley to bring in legacy educational institutions as an antidote to prevent student migration.

The chief minister also highlighted the immense, untapped potential of health tourism, noting that Kerala is uniquely poised to lead the sector due to its high-quality human resources.

In a personal reflection, Satheesan shared that reading Salman Rushdie’s memoir Knife inspired him to think deeply about establishing better rehabilitation centres in the state, noting how quality care enabled the author to recover and write two more books. Turning to economic growth, he stressed on the importance of boosting employability by making public sector units more productive.