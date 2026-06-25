Vizhinjam Seaport hits milestone of handling 1,000 ships

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vizhinjam International Seaport, located on the southern tip of the state, has achieved a historic milestone by becoming one of the fastest ports globally to handle 1,000 ships in less than two years since its operations began.

The milestone was reached on Wednesday evening with the arrival of the mothership MSC Luciana, which was welcomed with fanfare and a water salute. Key officials from Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd and Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Ltd were present to receive the vessel, marking a major step forward for the port as an emerging global maritime hub.

The port project has consistently broken performance records since its inception. Trial operations initially began in July 2024, followed by the official launch of full-scale commercial operations in December 2024. Since then, the port has processed over 2 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of cargo, making it the fastest Indian port to cross this threshold.

Remarkably, this steady growth remained unaffected by geopolitical tensions and war situations in West Asia, which otherwise caused stagnation in global shipping movements during the same period.

The port’s total traffic includes hosting 67 Ultra Large Container Vessels measuring nearly 400 m in length, such as the MSC Irina-the world’s largest container ship-and the MSC Verona, which is one of the deepest-draft vessels to ever call at an Indian port.