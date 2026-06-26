Actor Tom Holland launches Kochi fans show tickets for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

KOCHI: Marvel fans in Kerala got the biggest surprise of their lives on Thursday when the tickets for the Kochi fans show for Spider-Man: Brand New Day were launched by none other than actor Tom Holland himself.

A video shared by Marvel Fans India on social media on Thursday showed the Spider-Man actor signing the official ticket for the show, which will be held at Vanitha Vineetha theatre in Edappally on July 30, during an interaction with fans in Berlin.

Antony Emmanuel, representing Marvel Fans India and Marvel Fans Kerala in Berlin, had presented the ticket for the actor to sign.

Marvel Fans India is organising the event in collaboration with Kerala Pop Con.Calling it “a truly unforgettable milestone” for the Indian Marvel fandom, the organisation thanked Aiwin Johns, state head of Marvel Fans Kerala, Comic Mantra founder San Ramsankar and Kerala Pop Con co-founder Sree Nandan Chengannur for their support.

Advance bookings have opened for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is set to release on July 30 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film sees Holland reprise his role as Peter Parker/Spiderman alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando and Jon Bernthal. It follows Peter’s attempts to rebuild his life after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, while facing new threats, including Scorpion, the Punisher and the shadowy organisation, The Hand.