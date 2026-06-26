'Balan' movie set, repurposed for residents, comes to life in Kerala's Chekadi

KALPETTA: If you build it, they will come!

As Balan: The Boy, directed by Chidambaram, continues its successful run in theatres, a set created for the film has found a meaningful second life in Kunduvadi, a tribal hamlet near Chekadi, where much of the movie was shot.

The bus stop, created by a team headed by renowned art director Ajayan Chalissery for key scenes, now serves as a daily shelter for residents and students who rely on public transport.

The village’s old bus shelter had fallen into disrepair, leaving people to wait by the roadside in rain and scorching heat. Following the completion of filming in 2025, local residents requested that the crew leave the structure behind.

The filmmakers agreed, and nearly a year later, the bus stop continues to benefit the community.

“There are seven tribal settlements in Kunduvadi, most of them inhabited by members of the Kattunayika community, one of the most marginalised tribal groups,” said Chekadi native Ajayan.

“Earlier, schoolchildren and residents had to wait for buses without any shelter. The film crew shared a close bond with the villagers during the shoot. Before leaving, we asked them not to dismantle the bus stop, and thankfully they agreed.”

For local families, the shelter has become more than just a bus stop. “There used to be a bus shelter here, but it had deteriorated beyond use,” said ward member Premji P N.