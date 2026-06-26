'Balan' movie set, repurposed for residents, comes to life in Kerala's Chekadi

KALPETTA: If you build it, they will come!
As Balan: The Boy, directed by Chidambaram, continues its successful run in theatres, a set created for the film has found a meaningful second life in Kunduvadi, a tribal hamlet near Chekadi, where much of the movie was shot.
The bus stop, created by a team headed by renowned art director Ajayan Chalissery for key scenes, now serves as a daily shelter for residents and students who rely on public transport.
The village’s old bus shelter had fallen into disrepair, leaving people to wait by the roadside in rain and scorching heat. Following the completion of filming in 2025, local residents requested that the crew leave the structure behind.
The filmmakers agreed, and nearly a year later, the bus stop continues to benefit the community.
“There are seven tribal settlements in Kunduvadi, most of them inhabited by members of the Kattunayika community, one of the most marginalised tribal groups,” said Chekadi native Ajayan.
“Earlier, schoolchildren and residents had to wait for buses without any shelter. The film crew shared a close bond with the villagers during the shoot. Before leaving, we asked them not to dismantle the bus stop, and thankfully they agreed.”
For local families, the shelter has become more than just a bus stop. “There used to be a bus shelter here, but it had deteriorated beyond use,” said ward member Premji P N.
“Now our children have a safe place to wait for their buses. There is even seating available. Seeing students gather here every morning is a happy sight for us. We are grateful to the Balan team for this thoughtful gesture.” Chidambaram said the team is delighted to know that a structure built for the film is continuing to serve the community.
“During the shoot, we spent a lot of time in the area and saw many tribal settlements around Kunduvadi,” he said. “When the residents asked us to retain the bus stop, we could not refuse.
The entire team is happy that it is helping the community. While it was not intended as a permanent structure, good-quality materials were used, and it should remain useful for years.”
The movie has also brought unexpected attention to the area. Since its release, Kunduvadi and nearby Chekadi have emerged as popular destinations for visitors and social media creators.
Influencers frequently visit the picturesque forest landscape and the now-famous bus stop, capturing photos and videos at locations featured in the film. For residents of this remote tribal hamlet, however, the bus stop’s greatest role is not as a movie landmark, but as a small everyday comfort that has made life a little easier.