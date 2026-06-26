Cochin Port to deepen channel, hopes 1.2 mn throughput by 2029-30

KOCHI: The Cochin Port Authority (CoPA) has submitted a proposal to increase the depth of the shipping channel from 14.5 m to 16 m, aiming to attract major mainline container vessels and increase transshipment and EXIM containers including diversion from foreign hubs.

In a recent interaction with TNIE, former CoPA chairperson B Kasiviswanathan, who took over as Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer of South Western Railways on June 20, said the proposal is under the consideration of the Ministry of Ports and Shipping.

“The plan is to increase the depth of the channel and basin to 16m through capital dredging at an estimated cost of Rs 560.50 crore. Correspondingly, the operator of the Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT), will augment the terminal infrastructure with significant expansion of capacity.

With the deepening of the channel, we expect to achieve a container throughput of 1.2 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) by 2029-30 and 1.5 million TEUs in 2035-36. The project is planned to be operational by 2028-29,” he said.

Kasiviswanathan said deepening of the channel was crucial for Kochi Port. “Major shipping companies will have multiple vessels and some of them will have deeper draft. If one vessel is unable to enter Kochi Port, the operator may shift the entire services to other ports,” he said.

The Port Authority has also submitted a proposal to develop a new cruise terminal at the Quay 8 and 9 at Ernakulam Wharf. The new dock will have a length of 400 m and improved cruise infrastructure of international standards. The Rs 150 crore terminal is planned to be operational by 2029.