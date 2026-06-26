Kerala ministers Kunhalikutty, Chennithala back CM Satheesan over PM SHRI, liquor tax cut

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as strong ideological and political objections mounted within the Muslim community against two of the most contentious proposals in the state budget—implementation of the PM SHRI scheme and a reduction in taxes on low-alcohol beverages—IUML parliamentary party leader PK Kunhalikutty emerged as one of Chief Minister VD Satheesan’s strongest allies in the cabinet.
IUML state general secretary PMA Salam told TNIE earlier that the party’s declared position on both issues remains unchanged and that it would express its views at an appropriate forum and at an appropriate time.
However, during Wednesday’s cabinet meeting, when the two issues came up for consideration, Kunhalikutty, along with senior leader Ramesh Chennithala, stood firmly behind the chief minister as the government faced mounting criticism from within the Congress and the UDF over the proposals.
Though there were strong reservations within the League regarding the PM SHRI scheme, Kunhalikutty is learnt to have openly supported it after the chief minister presented his arguments at the cabinet meeting. He also backed the government’s position on the issue.
When the cabinet considered the proposal to reduce taxes on low-alcohol beverages, Kunhalikutty again backed the chief minister’s stance. At one point, the League leader reportedly expressed displeasure at the manner in which the issue had been turned into a public controversy.
His support helped Satheesan weather growing pressure from within the cabinet.
Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala also reportedly backed the chief minister’s position on both the PM SHRI scheme and the reduction in taxes on low-alcohol beverages, endorsing the views expressed by Kunhalikutty.
With the trio firmly on the same page, the rest of the cabinet was reduced largely to spectators.
While Chennithala has consistently supported the chief minister, who enjoys limited backing from sections of his own party, this is the first time a discernible power bloc has emerged within the UDF cabinet.