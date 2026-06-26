Kerala ministers Kunhalikutty, Chennithala back CM Satheesan over PM SHRI, liquor tax cut

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as strong ideological and political objections mounted within the Muslim community against two of the most contentious proposals in the state budget—implementation of the PM SHRI scheme and a reduction in taxes on low-alcohol beverages—IUML parliamentary party leader PK Kunhalikutty emerged as one of Chief Minister VD Satheesan’s strongest allies in the cabinet.

IUML state general secretary PMA Salam told TNIE earlier that the party’s declared position on both issues remains unchanged and that it would express its views at an appropriate forum and at an appropriate time.

However, during Wednesday’s cabinet meeting, when the two issues came up for consideration, Kunhalikutty, along with senior leader Ramesh Chennithala, stood firmly behind the chief minister as the government faced mounting criticism from within the Congress and the UDF over the proposals.

Though there were strong reservations within the League regarding the PM SHRI scheme, Kunhalikutty is learnt to have openly supported it after the chief minister presented his arguments at the cabinet meeting. He also backed the government’s position on the issue.