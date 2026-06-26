Rat fever cases triple in five years in Kerala; mortality rate hits 6%

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite Kerala having a robust healthcare infrastructure, rat fever (leptospirosis) has emerged as the state’s most lethal infectious threat, with related deaths skyrocketing to 1,455 between 2021 and 2025.

Alarmingly, the disease saw a three-fold jump in case volumes over those five years, alongside a spike in its mortality rate to a worrying 6%.

Yet, while public anxiety and administrative focus remain overwhelmingly consumed by high-profile outbreaks of dengue and localised scares of shigellosis, this far more dangerous killer is failing to receive the critical attention and resource allocation it urgently requires.

This deficit in public health prioritisation has extended directly into the current year, with fresh data from the directorate of health services (DHS) revealing that the state has already recorded 1,531 cases and 56 deaths as of June 23, 2026.

While the catastrophic floods of 2018 and 2019 served as the initial ecological triggers for this crisis, the true scale of the explosion was temporarily masked by the Covid lockdowns, which restricted public movement and minimised environmental exposure.

However, once normalcy returned in 2022, annual cases abruptly quadrupled to over 5,000 cases per year, signalling a dangerous post-disaster shift that the state’s public health machinery has failed to adequately address due to its preoccupation with more visible vector-borne and food-borne pathogens.