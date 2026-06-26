Samastha chief criticises Kerala govt over PM SHRI

KOZHIKODE: Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama general secretary, Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar, on Thursday criticised the government over PM SHRI, and said it should back out of the project.

Speaking at the Samastha Founders’ Day gathering in Kozhikode, Kanthapuram also slammed the Satheesan ministry over the liquor tax cut proposal, arguing that it would primarily benefit liquor traders rather than the public.

“Tax reduction will help liquor vendors increase sales. The government’s objective should be to move towards prohibition rather than making alcohol more accessible,” he said.

Kanthapuram’s criticism comes even as IUML parliamentary party leader PK Kunhalikutty has strongly backed CM VD Satheesan's stand on the implementation of the PM SHRI scheme and lower taxes on low-alcohol beverages.

Though there were strong reservations within the League regarding the PM SHRI scheme, Kunhalikutty is learnt to have openly supported it after the chief minister presented his arguments at the cabinet meeting.