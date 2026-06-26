School in Kerala's Pathanamthitta mends throwaway instinct with 'repair fest'

PATHANAMTHITTA: In an era when discarding broken items has become first instinct, a school in Pathanamthitta is garnering praise for its emphasis on repairing and reusing such products.

The ‘repair fest’ organised by VHSS at Keezhvaipur in Pathanamthitta has caught public fancy for offering students a practical lesson in sustainability.

Conducted as part of Suchithwa Mission’s ‘Haritha Vidyalayam’ campaign, the initiative aims to counter the growing throwaway culture among children and encourage them to see value in repairing damaged items rather than replacing them.

Local artisans skilled in repairing umbrellas, bags and footwear were invited to the school as part of the programme. Students watched as broken umbrellas were fixed, torn school bags stitched and worn-out sandals repaired in real time, highlighting not only the usefulness of repair work but also the dignity and relevance of traditional occupations gradually fading into obscurity.

“In an era dominated by convenience and consumerism, children are increasingly getting accustomed to replacing products instead of repairing them. The repair fest aimed at challenging this mindset by introducing students to the environmental and economic benefits of reuse,” said G Pradeep, assistant coordinator (IEC), Suchithwa Mission.

The message of the event was: ‘Reduce, Reuse and Recycle’. Pradeep said reducing waste generation, reusing products for as long as possible and recycling what can no longer be used are essential to protect the environment.