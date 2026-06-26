School in Kerala's Pathanamthitta mends throwaway instinct with 'repair fest'

PATHANAMTHITTA: In an era when discarding broken items has become first instinct, a school in Pathanamthitta is garnering praise for its emphasis on repairing and reusing such products.
The ‘repair fest’ organised by VHSS at Keezhvaipur in Pathanamthitta has caught public fancy for offering students a practical lesson in sustainability.
Conducted as part of Suchithwa Mission’s ‘Haritha Vidyalayam’ campaign, the initiative aims to counter the growing throwaway culture among children and encourage them to see value in repairing damaged items rather than replacing them.
Local artisans skilled in repairing umbrellas, bags and footwear were invited to the school as part of the programme. Students watched as broken umbrellas were fixed, torn school bags stitched and worn-out sandals repaired in real time, highlighting not only the usefulness of repair work but also the dignity and relevance of traditional occupations gradually fading into obscurity.
“In an era dominated by convenience and consumerism, children are increasingly getting accustomed to replacing products instead of repairing them. The repair fest aimed at challenging this mindset by introducing students to the environmental and economic benefits of reuse,” said G Pradeep, assistant coordinator (IEC), Suchithwa Mission.
The message of the event was: ‘Reduce, Reuse and Recycle’. Pradeep said reducing waste generation, reusing products for as long as possible and recycling what can no longer be used are essential to protect the environment.
“The ultimate aim is to encourage children to make full use of the things they own, thereby reducing pollution and waste. It is not always easy as children are naturally attracted to new products and are growing up in a culture where damaged items are often thrown away. Through initiatives like these, we are trying to change this mindset,” Pradeep said.
This apart, a ‘swap shop’ set up on campus provided students the opportunity to exchange items that they no longer needed but could still be useful to others. Students brought books, umbrellas, geometry boxes and toys in good condition and exchanged it for free.
Haritha Karma Sena members also interacted with students and reiterated the importance of responsible waste management and sustainable living practices.
Suchithwa Mission resource person Aswathy Vijayan led an awareness class on cleanliness and sustainable practices. Principal S Rajani, headmistress M S Prasanna, NSS programme officer K P Shanil and entrepreneurship coordinator Dolly Ashokan attended the programme.
A lesson on sustainability
The initiative, conducted as part of Suchithwa Mission’s ‘Haritha Vidyalayam’ campaign, aims to counter the growing throwaway culture among children and encourage them to see value in repairing damaged items rather than replacing them