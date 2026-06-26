Teen girl held captive, sexually abused by two gangs for over a month in Kerala.

KOZHIKODE: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, held captive and sexually abused by two gangs in Ernakulam and Kannur for more than a month. The teenager’s harrowing experience came to light after the police rescued her from a building in Kolavallur, Kannur, where she was confined after being abducted a month ago. However, the culprits managed to flee just moments before the police reached the premises.

The girl’s ordeal began on May 15 when she was allegedly abducted by a youth from her home within the Chevayur police station limits in Kozhikode.

Detailing the sequence of events, investigating officials said a person from Perambra in Kozhikode, whom the girl had befriended on social media, called her on her phone that night.

Shortly after, the ‘friend’, accompanied by an accomplice, arrived in a car and abducted her from the road in front of her house around 10.30pm, the officials said. After a frantic search, her parents approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Chevayur police inspector T Mahesh said the 24-year-old friend and his 25-year-old accomplice took the girl to Ernakulam and forced her to stay at a local lodge. “After a two-day stay there, they sent the girl off on a bus to Kozhikode. However, she fell asleep, missed her stop, and ended up in Kannur bus station.