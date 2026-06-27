Ambulance, delivery workers under scanner over trafficking of drugs in Kerala

KOCHI: In January 2022, police seized 46 kg of ganja from an ambulance near Perunthalmanna in Malappuram. Four years later, in May this year, anti-narcotics officials in Thrissur recovered more than 250 grams of MDMA concealed inside the beacon of an ambulance allegedly travelling with its siren in order to avoid suspicion.

These incidents have flared up yet again: the misuse of trusted services such as ambulances and gig delivery networks to transport contraband. And following up on Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala’s warning against such activities, police authorities have intensified surveillance.

“We have received information about such instances, and based on that, we are taking initiatives to curb them,” said Arul R B Krishna, Commissioner of Police, Thiruvananthapuram City.

“Through our special branch and other intelligence mechanisms, we are monitoring the transportation of contraband via ambulances and gig workers. Strict action will be taken if we receive concrete information.”

The commissioner said that while not many cases have been registered at present, authorities have received certain inputs from the ground.

“We are gathering information and monitoring these activities. Random checks of delivery workers are being initiated, without affecting their routine operations,” he said.