Defamed for raising questions: Ansiba

KOCHI: Amid the controversies brewing in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), actor Ansiba Hassan on Friday lodged a complaint with the Palarivattom police station, alleging character assassination.

The former general secretary of the actors’ association, in her Facebook post, wrote that she was defamed for raising questions and has decided to fight.

“They killed my character. From the great actor to my colleagues, they killed me, and in the end, they even tried to defame me by dragging my stepfather’s name into it. Now they are pointing towards my friends too.

Even the fact that I have four more siblings did not stop them. They are conspiring against me with the help of PR agencies. They will attack and hunt me again. I know. But those unanswered questions that I asked in my organisation will not be silenced forever,” Ansiba wrote on Facebook.