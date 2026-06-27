Eco-sensitive area: Kerala wants settlements, farmland excluded

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the Union government is gearing up to notify eco-sensitive areas (ESA) along the Western Ghats, Kerala plans to approach the Centre again seeking an exclusion of human settlements and agricultural land from the purview of ESA.

The state insists that the Centre notify ESAs in line with the Oommen V report. According to the draft notification, an area of 9,993.7 sq km has been proposed as eco-sensitive area.

In the wake of the ministry of environment and forests (MoEF) planning to declare ESA villages based on the draft notification, the state government convened a high-level meeting chaired by Environment Minister Sunny Joseph.

The meeting also decided to invite members of the central government-constituted experts panel to the state and discuss the recommendations submitted by the previous UDF government, based on the report prepared by the state-appointed Oommen V Oommen committee which had recommended the exclusion of certain regions from ESAs.

Sunny Joseph told TNIE that Kerala has already accepted the Oommen V Oommen report and hence would urge the Centre to follow the same in-principle.