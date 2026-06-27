Ex-chairman of Cochin Port Trust passes away

KOCHI: C Babu Rajeev, 79, former chairman of the Cochin Port Trust, passed away at his residence in Santhi Nagar, Thevara, on Friday. A former IAS officer, he served as chairman of the trust from 1993 to 1999. He later served as managing director of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) from 2000 to 2003.

He began his career as a lecturer at Union Christian College, Aluva. He later joined Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd (FACT) as an executive trainee. In 1971, he joined the Indian Administrative Service. He also served as Secretary to the Government of India and Director General of the Archaeological Survey of India.

He is survived by wife Sridevi, and daughters Lakshmi and Dr Kalyani. Another daughter, Meenakshi, predeceased him. The cremation will be held at Ravipuram crematorium at 4pm on Saturday.