Father and son in khaki: Kerala Police duo share rare moments on duty

PATHANAMTHITTA: For most police personnel, serving the force in the company of a family member is a rarity. For crime branch Sub-Inspector A R Raveendran, the final chapter of his 34-year career has brought that privilege. As he counts down the last 11 months before retirement, Raveendran occasionally finds himself on duty alongside his son, Civil Police Officer Rahul Raveendran.

Though posted with different wings of the Kerala Police, the father-son duo come together whenever district-level law and order arrangements in Pathanamthitta require additional personnel. Political protest marches and major public gatherings have provided them with a few memorable opportunities to serve shoulder to shoulder.

“It is very rare to get a chance to work together,” Raveendran says with a smile. “Mostly, we meet during protest marches, and that too by coincidence.”

One such occasion was during a protest at the Maniyar dam site. More recently, they were deployed for a DYFI march at the Pathanamthitta collectorate.

“I got that duty only because the station house officer of the station concerned was on leave for two days. It was pure luck,” he recalls.

Belonging to Vechoochira, Raveendran is currently attached to the crime branch in Pathanamthitta while his 28-year-old son Rahul, serving in the force for the past three years, is posted at the Perumpetty police station.

Within the police force, Raveendran is better known as “Swami”. He earned the nickname after years of repeated deployment for Sabarimala pilgrimage duty, where he became a familiar face during the annual pilgrimage season.