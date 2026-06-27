Food safety tribunal cites procedural lapses, quashes fine on water unit

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Food Safety Appellate Tribunal has set aside a Rs 1 lakh penalty imposed on a Kollam-based packaged drinking water unit. The penalty was imposed by the food safety department after it found that the product did not meet the prescribed standards for calcium, magnesium and dissolved solids.

After hearing the appeal filed jointly by the business operator and manufacturer, the tribunal held that these standards were not formally notified as a regulation at the time of sample collection.

On January 22, 2024, the food safety officer of Chavara circle purchased 16 bottles from them. The Government Analyst Laboratory in Thiruvananthapuram examined the samples and found that calcium content was only 4 mg/l as against the prescribed 10-75 mg/l, with magnesium at 3.41 mg/l, against the stipulated 5-30 mg/l.

Total dissolved solids were found to be just 37 mg/l against the prescribed 75-500 mg/l. The adjudicating officer in Kollam imposed a collective penalty of `1 lakh on the two respondents.

The tribunal held that the standard relating to minimum calcium, magnesium and total dissolved solids content was incorporated through a direction issued under Section 16(5) of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Act, 2006. It had not formally been notified as a regulation, the body held. Moreover, the direction was issued on March 12, 2024, long past the sample collection.