Hit by losses, private bus operators in Kerala eye daunting ‘Form G’ route

KASARAGOD: Hit by mounting losses due to the free-travel scheme for women on KSRTC buses and higher fuel costs, private-bus operators in the state are contemplating filing ‘Form G’ with regional transport offices (RTOs) to claim exemption from road tax by suspending services. Some owners have already filed for relief. The last time bus operators filed Form G en masse was during the Covid lockdown.

Ashok S, who operates buses under the name ‘Sushmitha’ from Kasaragod, has filed Form G for his Kasaragod-Kannur service while keeping his Kollur-Kannur operation running. “I am unable to manage losses on both routes. My Kasaragod-Kannur service was badly affected after June 15.

So, I filed Form G for this route on June 22 for a period of one year,” he said. “Suspending a bus service for even a quarter is a daunting task,” said K Gireesh, Kasaragod district president of the Private Bus Operators Federation. “Vehicles have to be safely secured for the duration, which is nearly impossible for most owners who take to petrol stations and other public spaces to park their buses at night.